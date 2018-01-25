Vince McMahon reportedly bringing back the XFL in 2020

WWE Chairman and Owner Vince McMahon is reportedly bringing back the XFL more than 15 years after the league folded

According to several reports, McMahon is planning on bringing back the XFL in 2020, and will have a press conference on Thursday to make a major announcement.

McMahon's investment company, Alpha Entertainment, confirmed that there will be an announcement with McMahon at 3 p.m.

.@VinceMcMahon to make a major sports announcement TODAY at 3PM ET. Follow @AlphaEntLLC and watch the LIVE stream on Twitter, Facebook, https://t.co/GKGkPZYciT or YouTube. pic.twitter.com/2tAzIv5Sub — Alpha Entertainment (@alphaentllc) January 25, 2018

Darren Rovell of ESPN said the announcement will come on the company's social media pages. It's not clear if it's on the Alpha Entertainment or WWE pages.

WrestlingInc.com, citing PWInsider, is reporting the WWE's production team has started working on video footage for the XFL's return.

A WWE spokesperson, in a statement to Deadspin, said, "Vince McMahon has established and is personally funding a separate entity from WWE, Alpha Entertainment, to explore investment opportunities across the sports and entertainment landscapes, including professional football. Mr. McMahon has nothing further to announce at this time."

Last month, McMahon sold over 3 million shares of WWE, equal to about $100 million, to help fund Alpha Entertainment.

ESPN also reported that McMahon and Alpha filed for five trademarks related to the XFL on Dec. 16.

The XFL launched in 2001 and eventually didn't make it past the first year. Rumors about the XFL revival picked up in the wake of an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary titled "This Was the XFL" which aired in February 2017 and after NFL protests.