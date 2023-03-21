Vladimir Konstantinov celebrates birthday at Red Wings alumni charity game

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Vladimir Konstantinov felt the love at the most recent Detroit Red Wings alumni game.

Hockey fans at the sold-out Howell Ice Den sang happy birthday to kick off the charity game.



The Well Church in Brighton hosted the game, with beneficiaries including the Livingston County Habitat for Humanity, Livingston County Shop With a Cop, North Star Reach and the Vladimir Konstantinov Special Needs Trust.

Konstantinov celebrated his 65th birthday on Sunday, with Mickey Redmond and game organizer Scott DesAutel delivering a cake at center ice before the Red Wings legend dropped the ceremonial puck.

WXYZ sports director Brad Galli played in the game against the Red Wings alumni.

