Hartland beats Northville in WXYZ Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

10:48 PM, Sep 9, 2018
11:56 PM, Sep 14, 2018

Hartland beat Northville 42-20 in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week on Friday.

Brad Galli reports from Hartland, site of the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week, which is hosting a "Gold Out" to help fight pediatric cancer.

Brad Galli catches up with Northville head coach Matt Ladach before the Mustangs face Hartland in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) -- Following a season-high voting total, Hartland beat Northville 42-20 Friday in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.

Over 35,000 votes were cast, a new record for the 2018 season on WXYZ.com.

Watch game highlights and reaction in the video player above.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top