Hartland beat Northville 42-20 in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week on Friday.
Brad Galli reports from Hartland, site of the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week, which is hosting a "Gold Out" to help fight pediatric cancer.
Brad Galli catches up with Northville head coach Matt Ladach before the Mustangs face Hartland in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.
(WXYZ) -- Following a season-high voting total, Hartland beat Northville 42-20 Friday in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.
Over 35,000 votes were cast, a new record for the 2018 season on WXYZ.com.
Watch game highlights and reaction in the video player above.
