Fair
HI: 83°
LO: 67°
Vote for the school you'd like us to showcase!
(WXYZ) -- Voting is now open for Week 5 of the Leo's Coney Island high school football Game of the Week.
VOTE: 2018 Week 5 Leo's Coney Island High School Game of the Week
Vote in the poll above or by clicking HERE. Voting runs through Wednesday at Midnight.
Brad Galli will be live from the winning game Friday during 7 Action News at 5:00 and 6:00, with game highlights and reaction featured during 7 Action News at 11:00.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.