VOTE: 2018 Week 5 Leo's Coney Island High School Game of the Week

11:08 PM, Sep 16, 2018
7 mins ago

Vote for the school you'd like us to showcase!

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) -- Voting is now open for Week 5 of the Leo's Coney Island high school football Game of the Week.

Vote in the poll above or by clicking HERE. Voting runs through Wednesday at Midnight.

Brad Galli will be live from the winning game Friday during 7 Action News at 5:00 and 6:00, with game highlights and reaction featured during 7 Action News at 11:00.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top