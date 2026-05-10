Wacha shines on mound, Witt hits an inside-the-park homer, and Royals cruise 5-1 over the Tigers

Michael Wacha pitched seven scoreless innings, Bobby Witt Jr. hit an inside-the-park home run on a grounder and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 5-1 on Saturday night.

Michael Massey had a three-run homer for the Royals, who will go for the series sweep on Sunday night.

Witt hit the ball down the right-field line in the first inning that bounced off the wall and eluded right fielder Kerry Carpenter. Witt motored around the bases and beat the relay throw to the plate for a two-run homer.

It was the Royals’ first inside-the-park home run since Witt did it in August 2023.

Carpenter left the game later with left shoulder soreness.

Wacha (4-2) gave up two hits, walked two and struck out six. It was his longest scoreless outing since throwing eight scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox on April 11.

Burch Smith (0-2) took the loss. He retired only one of the four batters he faced, allowing two runs on three hits in one-third of an inning.

Massey's homer in the fourth inning came with runners on first and third with two outs. He lined the ball over the right-center field fence for his third homer of the season.

Wacha had at least one strikeout in each of his first four innings. The Tigers loaded the bases in the fifth on a double, a walk and a hit batter, but Wacha got Matt Vierling to ground out to end the inning.

The Tigers scored in the eighth on a two-out double by Riley Greene.

Up next

The teams conclude the three-game series Sunday. The Tigers have not announced a starter, though manager AJ Hinch said it will be a bullpen game. Kansas City will send LHP Noah Cameron (2-2, 5.40 ERA) to the mound.

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