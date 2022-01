Reset button?

Wake-up call?

The Red Wings made Filip Zadina a healthy scratch on Tuesday after his goal-less December. Detroit scored six goals in a blowout win over the Sharks as Zadina watched from the rafters.

"I think what Filip wants to do is put himself in the mix of players who go out (of the lineup)," Jeff Blashill said about the former first-rounder.

