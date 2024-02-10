Walman scores on penalty shot in OT to give Red Wings win over Canucks

DETROIT (AP) — Jake Walman scored on a penalty shot 23 seconds into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday.

Walman was awarded the penalty shot after Quinn Hughes slashed him on a breakaway.

Lucas Raymond, Daniel Sprong and Michael Rasmussen scored the regulation goals for the Red Wings, who were playing their first game since the All-Star break.

Patrick Kane, who missed the last seven games with a lower body injury, recorded an assist in his 1,200th career game.

Alex Lyon stopped 28 shots.

Filip Hronek and Elias Pettersson each had a goal and two assists for the Canucks. Nils Hoglander notched the other regulation goal for Vancouver, which had a 12-game point streak snapped with a 4-0 loss to Boston on Thursday.

Casey DeSmith made 23 saves.

Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov was assessed a match penalty and game misconduct during the second period for striking Raymond in the head.

Detroit grabbed the lead 45 seconds into the game on Raymond's 14th goal of the season.

The Canucks tied it on Hoglander's 15th goal this season at 1:09 of the second period. He beat a screened Lyon with a slapshot from the point.

The Red Wings were unable to take advantage of the five-minute power play generated by Zadorov's infraction. Hronek committed a high sticking penalty at the tail end of that power play, giving Detroit nearly two more minutes with the man advantage.

Hronek wound up with a breakaway while coming out of the penalty box and scored at 11:10 of the second period.

Pettersson scored his 28th goal of the season off a rebound less than three minutes later.

With Hoglander in the penalty box, Sprong scored at 2:33 of the third to reduce the Canucks' lead to 3-2.

Rasmussen tied it at 7:51 of the period by redirecting a shot from Walman.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Washington on Sunday.

Red Wings: At Edmonton on Tuesday.

