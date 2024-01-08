Want Lions playoff tickets against the Rams at Ford Field? It's going to cost...a lot

The Detroit Lions haven't hosted a playoff game in three decades, and Ford Field has never hosted one, meaning fans will be clamoring for tickets to this weekend's matchup.

The Lions take on the Los Angeles Rams in primetime on Sunday night. Not only is the game huge, but there will be plenty of storylines with Matthew Stafford returning to Detroit and Jared Goff playing his old team.

If you're looking to go to the game, expect to pay some big bucks. The game is sold out, and the team hasn't released any standing-room-only tickets. That means you'll have to buy resale tickets.

As of 3:45 p.m. Monday, resale tickets are going for nearly $500 before fees on Ticketmaster. The cheapest single ticket is in the 300 level for $484 before fees. With fees, that price goes up to $575.

On StubHub, ticket prices are a little cheaper, but not by much. There's one ticket available for $447 as of 3:45 p.m. Monday, and some pairs of tickets are listed below $470.

Again, as a reminder, that's without fees. With fees, those tickets jump to more than $600, more expensive than ones on Ticketmaster.