Warren De La Salle, Ottawa Lake Whiteford win state football titles

(WXYZ) — Warren De La Salle captured its second straight Division 2 championship and Ottawa Lake Whiteford won its second Division 8 title in school history Friday at Ford Field.

Brady Drogosh threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for three touchdowns of his own in the Pilots' 52-13 win over Forest Hills Central. Rhett Roeser also rushed for two touchdowns.

De La Salle's win marks its fifth championship, doing so in the span of nine seasons.

In Whiteford's 26-20 win over Ubly, Hunter DeBarr and Shea Ruddy each scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, including Ruddy's seven-yard score with 1:59 remaining in regulation that put the Bobcats in front for good.

Whiteford's previous championship was in 2017.