WATCH: 2004 Pistons teammates congratulate Ben Wallace on Hall of Fame selection

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Pistons released a video Sunday night with members of the 2004 NBA championship team congratulating Ben Wallace on being named to the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class.

We asked some of Big Ben’s friends to share a special message for him. Nothing but love for you, @FearTheFro. 💙❤ https://t.co/hH2Itxq8NP | #21HoopClass pic.twitter.com/mpbkdHoLII — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) May 17, 2021

"Congrats on the Hall of Fame, my guy," said Tayshaun Prince. "Your dedication and commitment to the game is unmatched, my man."

"You did it, good brother," said Rasheed Wallace. "You're in the most prestigious club in sports history, man. And it's well-deserved for you. I'm happy for you, beloved."

"Thank you so much for just being my friend, being my brother," said Chauncey Billups. "Brotherhood that we all have, I'm just so happy for you, man."

"Just wanted to tell you I'm super proud of you," said Richard Hamilton. "We called ourselves 'the best five alive' and it all started with you."

Wallace is scheduled to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in September.