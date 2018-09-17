WATCH: 7 Sports Cave - September 17th

Fair
The 7 Sports Cave airs each Sunday night at 11:30 on WXYZ and discusses the hottest sports topics in Detroit.
WXYZ - The Lions slid to 0-2 on the young season.
Michigan started slow but the offense seems to be coming around.
The Red Wings will look much different on the ice and potentially, the front office.
These topics and more are discussed as host Justin Rose is joined by Mike Martin on this weeks episode.
