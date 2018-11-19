WATCH: 7 Sports Cave with Justin Rose (11/18)

Justin Rose
12:12 AM, Nov 19, 2018
12:12 AM, Nov 19, 2018

The 7 Sportscave is a weekly sports talk show hosted by Justin Rose discussing all of the Detroit sports scene.

WXYZ - The Lions outlasted the Panthers for a win.

The Wolverines have one last stop on the revenge tour.

The Spartans offense is a mess.

These topics and much more are discussed on the 7 SportsCave this week featuring Cleveland Cavaliers play by play announcer Fred McLeod and Spartan Beat host Rico Beard.

