WATCH: 7 Sports Cave with Justin Rose (11/18)

Partly Cloudy
HI: 24°
LO: 24°
The 7 Sportscave is a weekly sports talk show hosted by Justin Rose discussing all of the Detroit sports scene.
WXYZ - The Lions outlasted the Panthers for a win.
The Wolverines have one last stop on the revenge tour.
The Spartans offense is a mess.
These topics and much more are discussed on the 7 SportsCave this week featuring Cleveland Cavaliers play by play announcer Fred McLeod and Spartan Beat host Rico Beard.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.