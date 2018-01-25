WATCH: Beilein compares late call in Purdue game to JFK conspiracy

Cloudy
HI: 29°
LO: 22°
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines directs his team against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the first half during the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan lost to Purdue on a series of controversial plays the last time the teams met.
John Beilein compared the late out-of-bounds call to "the JFK conspiracy."
Watch his interview with Brad Galli before the two teams meet again.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.