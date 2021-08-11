Watch
WATCH: Cade Cunningham crosses over Jalen Green in matchup of top two picks

Posted at 10:14 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 22:14:39-04

The basketball world watched the Pistons and Rockets battle in Vegas on Tuesday night in the Summer League.

Top picks Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green matched up during the Detroit and Houston game.

Cunningham crossed over Green for a highlight-reel moment and three-pointer. Watch it below or click here:

