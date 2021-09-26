WATCH: Calvin Johnson receives Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at Ford Field

(WXYZ) -- 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Calvin Johnson received his ring from the Hall during a halftime ceremony at Ford Field on Sunday.

The Lions are honoring Calvin Johnson with a Hall of Fame ceremony at Ford Field pic.twitter.com/tVSMIEmW36 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 26, 2021

"It's an honor to represent excellence, everything that the Hall of Fame stands for," Johnson said during a brief speech. "It's an honor to represent Detroit. I love you guys. It's an honor to represent the NFL and the Johnson name on the back. I love you guys, I love the energy y'all brought every Sunday. I miss you guys, and I look forward to great things in the future here in Detroit."