WATCH: Colin Kaepernick said he can 'absolutely' still play after exhibition at Michigan spring game

(WXYZ) — Collin Kaepernick said he can "absolutely" still play football after showing off his skills during halftime of the Michigan Football spring game in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Our Jeanna Trotman caught up with Kaepernick after he threw to undrafted free agents and retired wide receivers Saturday. Kaepernick was serving as honorary captain for the Wolverines during the spring game, and threw as part of an exhibition put on by Wolverines Against Racism.

"We still get out there and sling it," Kaepernick said after the halftime exhibition. "Really, getting out here for the exhibition was to show that I can still do it. It's one of the questions my agent keeps getting, so we want to make sure we can come out, show everyone I can still play, still throw it."

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016. He was with the San Francisco 49ers when Jim Harbaugh was head coach.

He also said that he was looking for an opportunity for a door to open and have a pathway back to the NFL and eventually a starting job. He also had a message for any teams that had questions about him.

"I can help make you a better team. I can help you win games, I know right now the situation likely won’t allow me to come in and step into a starting role. I know I’ll be able to work my way to that and show that very quickly," Kaepernick said, adding he could come in for a sit-down and a workout. NFL scouts were at Michigan's spring game to watch him throw.

He drew national attention when he began kneeling during the national anthem before games to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

The protests turned political, with President Donald Trump calling on players to stand for the anthem. Trump has since changed his tune, saying in June 2020 that he would support teams signing Kaepernick.

In February, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters that the former player "deserves recognition and appreciation" for bringing up concerns about social justice and racism."

He publicly apologized to Kaepernick last June for not listening to him enough and taking his concerns more seriously.

Kaepernick also praised Harbaugh and his family for bringing him back to Michigan for the spring game.

"Coach Harbaugh, he's always been phenomenal for me," Kaepernick said. "Fom the time we met at the combine, at pro day, to him drafting me and choosing to start me. From there, our relationship has continued to grow and develop."