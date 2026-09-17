Watch: Dylan Larkin speaks to media for the first time since trade request

(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin spoke to the media for the first time since it was reported this summer that he was requesting a trade from the team.

Larkin has not been traded and is reporting to training camp, but has an upper body injury so he is not skating. The team also said it will start the season without a captain.

He was first asked about what triggered the request for a trade. Larkin said "there's a lot there," including a lot of person stuff, however, "I'm not ready to go there yet.

"It wasn't easy to get to that decision. It was very hard. It wasn't a spur of the moment thing, I don't take what I did lightly, and, you know, I got to that point and, and,, you know, I'm not quite ready to talk about it," he said.

Watch the entire press conference in the video

Dylan Larkin speaks to media for the first time since trade request

Larkin was also asked if the request still stood, but said that like GM Shawn Horcoff said on Wednesday, he's going to keep that between him and the organization.

According to Larkin, he has talked to the teammates, and told them it was not because of them.

"I'm excited to get back on the ice and, and earn my teammates' trust back on the ice, where I believe it matters the most," he said.

Right now, Larkin said his focus is on the upcoming season with the Detroit Red Wings and getting healthy.

He also said that people have approached him in person around town, and that he appreciated their words.

Larkin was asked about removing the "C" from his jersey, and said it was discussed with the organization and it's something he understands.

And, and just the, the, uh, removing the C from your jersey, did, is that something that you initiated or did the club do it?

I asked for a trade from the Detroit Red Wings as the captain and, you know, actions have consequences," he said.

He also addressed rumors that there was a three-team list and then a five-team list, and he said that those reports weren't true.

Larkin also said that the Gold medal team at the Olympics has nothing to do with this, and it's just a coincidence of timing.

"We've had good talks with Dylan. We're understanding of where he's come from, um, and we're gonna take this day by day, you know, we're going to see where this goes," Horcoff said.

Larkin also said he had nothing but respect for Steve Yzerman and they each had their respective roles to play with the team.

"When it's game night, we go out and play,he watches and, and evaluates and that's his job. We both do our jobs and,, in any organization, competitive people are going to have differences and, and you know I think that's what makes him great and he's he's a competitive person and, and he pushes for success and, and I respect that a ton and you know I think I've learned a ton from him in terms of leadership, and, you know, I thank him for that that time," he said.

