WATCH: ESPN's Tom VanHaaren talks complex landscape of golf with Jeanna Trotman

LIV Golf is changing the landscape of golf in front of our eyes, but an undiscussed topic is how these changes will drastically impact smaller tournaments, such as the PGA Tour's stop to Detroit. ESPN's Tom VanHaaren says his personal opinion is that the money being thrown around in the Saudi-backed golf league will have a trickle-down effect on tournaments like the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

VanHaaren spoke with Jeanna Trotman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic media day at Detroit Golf Course. He said a vital part of these tournaments' success is the golfers that participate. People come to see golfers they admire or can relate to, if you take away some of the bigger names in golf from the field, less golf fans will be willing to come out and therefore impact the tournament's success. In cases like the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the city of Detroit greatly benefits from the charitable impact that the tournament produces.

