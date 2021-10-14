Watch
WATCH: Former Red Wings captains celebrate Dylan Larkin in pregame ceremony

Paul Sancya/AP
Former Detroit Red Wings captains Steve Yzerman, Henrik Zetterberg, Nicklas Lidstrom, Red Berenson, Paul Woods, Mickey Redmond, Nick Libett, Alex Delvacchio and Dennis Hextall gather during a ceremony before the NHL hockey team's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Detroit. At right is the current captain, Dylan Larkin. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 7:56 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 20:14:11-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings brought back former captains to celebrate current captain Dylan Larkin in a pregame ceremony Thursday night.

Former captains Red Berenson, Paul Woods, Nick Libett, Dennis Hextall, Alex Delvecchio, and Steve Yzerman joined Mickey Redmond, who subsequently introduced Detroit's last two captains, Nicklas Lidstrom and Henrik Zetterberg, in a surprise appearance.

Larkin was named captain prior to the 2020-21 season, but Thursday's home opener at Little Caesars Arena marked the first opportunity for the team to hold a proper celebration with a full-capacity crowd.

