WATCH: Former Red Wings captains celebrate Dylan Larkin in pregame ceremony

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings brought back former captains to celebrate current captain Dylan Larkin in a pregame ceremony Thursday night.

Former captains Red Berenson, Paul Woods, Nick Libett, Dennis Hextall, Alex Delvecchio, and Steve Yzerman joined Mickey Redmond, who subsequently introduced Detroit's last two captains, Nicklas Lidstrom and Henrik Zetterberg, in a surprise appearance.

Incredible: the Red Wings gave Dylan Larkin a proper captaincy celebration.



Henrik Zetterberg and Nicklas Lidstrom made the surprise trip in — and joined the line of legends pic.twitter.com/D0X85nmwFi — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 14, 2021

Former @DetroitRedWings captains Red Berenson, Paul Woods, Nick Libett, Dennis Hextall, Steve Yzerman, Alex Delvecchio, Nick Lidstrom and Henrik Zetterberg officially welcomed Dylan Larkin as the newest captain before the start of the 2021-22 season. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/aze6dDdlo0 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) October 14, 2021

Larkin was named captain prior to the 2020-21 season, but Thursday's home opener at Little Caesars Arena marked the first opportunity for the team to hold a proper celebration with a full-capacity crowd.