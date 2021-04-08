Watch
Sports

Actions

WATCH: Former Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire throws out first pitch to his son in Minnesota

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jim Mone/AP
FILE - Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire watches against the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
FILE Ron Gardenhire
Posted at 6:23 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 18:23:25-04

(WXYZ) -- Former Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire threw out a ceremonial first pitch Thursday at the Minnesota Twins home opener.

Gardenhire's son Toby, manager of the Twins' Triple-A affiliate in St. Paul, served as the catcher.

Ron Gardenhire announced his retirement from managing in September 2020.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!