WATCH: Harbaugh explains how Patterson transforms Michigan's offense

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Shea Patterson is giving Jim Harbaugh reasons to change Michigan's offense. Harbaugh says he's adapting because of it.

"I've always likened it to, 'If a guy shoots the ball well from the baseline, shoot from the baseline,'" Harbaugh told WXYZ in our weekly one-on-one conversation.

