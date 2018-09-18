WATCH: Harbaugh explains how Patterson transforms Michigan's offense

Brad Galli
9:47 PM, Sep 17, 2018
Copyright Getty Images

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Shea Patterson is giving Jim Harbaugh reasons to change Michigan's offense. Harbaugh says he's adapting because of it.

"I've always likened it to, 'If a guy shoots the ball well from the baseline, shoot from the baseline,'" Harbaugh told WXYZ in our weekly one-on-one conversation.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW OR BY CLICKING HERE

 

