WATCH: IndyCar champion Marcus Ericsson is a huge Red Wings fan

IndyCar champion Marcus Ericsson grew up in Sweden and is a huge hockey fan. With the Red Wings strong history and promising future with Swedish hockey players, it's a no-brainer that Ericsson is a fan of the Detroit Red Wings.

Ericsson said he has been a fan of and met both Henrik Zetterberg and Nicklas Lidstrom. As far as the future of the Red Wings, he knows the kind of player Detroit has in Lucas Raymond.

Ericsson is coming to Detroit directly off of an Indy 500 win. He has special ties to Detroit with his first career win at the Grand Prix, as well as being the defending champion, but his ties to Hockeytown make Detroit even more of a special stop on his IndyCar tour.

Ericsson says he wants to come back in the winter to see the Wings play and wishes he could see the Wings' new digs at Little Caesars Arena. But if the Red Wings are able to go back to their winning ways in which Ericsson grew up on, maybe he'll be able to catch a game in his next June visit to Detroit.

