WATCH: Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford share messages with their new fans

Paul Sancya/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, front left, meets with Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 3:12 PM, Mar 18, 2021
(WXYZ) -- On the day their trade became official, quarterbacks Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford each shared brief video messages with their new team's fanbase.

"Happy to be here," Goff said in a video released by the Detroit Lions. "Excited to get going. Let's go."

"Ready to get to work," Stafford said from SoFi Stadium in a video shared by the Los Angeles Rams. "Excited to be here."

Both teams also shared the first look at the uniforms Goff and Stafford will wear, with each keeping their previous number.

