WATCH: Jeanna Trotman's one-on-one with Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker

Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker talks one-on-one with Jeanna Trotman about the Wolverines' journey to the Big Ten Championship.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 13:34:54-05

Jeanna Trotman interviews Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ahead of the Big Ten Championship game against Iowa in Indianapolis.

"It would mean everything. This past year, everybody has been so bought in," Schoonmaker said. "There was such a feeling of readiness to start the season & it's been going & going. We're excited to be where we're at & to be playing this weekend."

Michigan is appearing its first Big Ten Championship Game since the conference switched to the two-division alignment in 2011. Michigan has earned its first 11-win season under head coach Jim Harbaugh, who also reached 60 career wins leading the program.

Michigan's offense is directed by third-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who was recognized last week as one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award given to the top assistant coach in college football, and first-year co-offensive coordinator/run game coordinator Sherrone Moore, who also leads the offensive line.

