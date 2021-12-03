WATCH: Jeanna Trotman's one-on-one with Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker

Jeanna Trotman interviews Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ahead of the Big Ten Championship game against Iowa in Indianapolis.

Michigan @UMichFootball TE Luke Schoonmaker on B1G title: "It would mean everything. This past year, everybody has been so bought in. There was such a feeling of readiness to start the season. We're excited to be where we're at & to be playing this wknd."https://t.co/qJIiQmYHnC pic.twitter.com/urwxU2jhmy — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) December 3, 2021

"It would mean everything. This past year, everybody has been so bought in," Schoonmaker said. "There was such a feeling of readiness to start the season & it's been going & going. We're excited to be where we're at & to be playing this weekend."

Michigan is appearing its first Big Ten Championship Game since the conference switched to the two-division alignment in 2011. Michigan has earned its first 11-win season under head coach Jim Harbaugh, who also reached 60 career wins leading the program.

As Michigan takes on Iowa in the Big 10 Championship game, @BradGalli is headed to Indianapolis to cover the action. pic.twitter.com/1a65OgbDiq — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) December 2, 2021

Michigan's offense is directed by third-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who was recognized last week as one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award given to the top assistant coach in college football, and first-year co-offensive coordinator/run game coordinator Sherrone Moore, who also leads the offensive line.

