WATCH: Jim Harbaugh heard 'young people' calling athletes 'dawgs,' so he defined the term

Jim Harbaugh talked about Michigan's upcoming undefeated battle against Ohio State, comparing it to a battle of superheroes.
Posted at 3:08 PM, Nov 22, 2022
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh heard “young people” calling athletes dawgs.

So he defined the term.

"Disciplined Athlete With Grit," he told Brad Galli.

Harbaugh was describing Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who has bounced back from a season-ending surgery to perform well for the Wolverines this season.

