WATCH: Jim Harbaugh heard 'young people' calling athletes 'dawgs,' so he defined the term

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh heard “young people” calling athletes dawgs.

So he defined the term.

"Disciplined Athlete With Grit," he told Brad Galli.

Jim Harbaugh heard “young people” calling athletes dawgs.



So he told me he defined the term:



Disciplined

Athlete

With

Grit pic.twitter.com/NobRg15ASh — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 22, 2022

Harbaugh was describing Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who has bounced back from a season-ending surgery to perform well for the Wolverines this season.