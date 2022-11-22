WATCH: Jim Harbaugh heard 'young people' calling athletes 'dawgs,' so he defined the term

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh heard “young people” calling athletes dawgs.
So he defined the term.
"Disciplined Athlete With Grit," he told Brad Galli.
Jim Harbaugh heard “young people” calling athletes dawgs.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 22, 2022
So he told me he defined the term:
Disciplined
Athlete
With
Grit pic.twitter.com/NobRg15ASh
Harbaugh was describing Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who has bounced back from a season-ending surgery to perform well for the Wolverines this season.