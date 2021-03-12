WATCH: Juwan Howard ejected after heated altercation with Maryland coach

(WXYZ) — Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard was ejected from the Wolverines' Big Ten Tournament game against Maryland on Friday afternoon.

Howard was going back-and-forth with Maryland Head Coach Mark Turgeon as Turgeon approached Howard.

The officials stepped in and it got more intense before coaches pulled Howard away.

Howard was then ejected from the game.

The Wolverines won the game 79-66 to advance in the tournament.

