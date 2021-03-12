WATCH: Juwan Howard ejected after heated altercation with Maryland coach

(WXYZ) — Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard was ejected from the Wolverines' Big Ten Tournament game against Maryland on Friday afternoon.
Howard was going back-and-forth with Maryland Head Coach Mark Turgeon as Turgeon approached Howard.
The officials stepped in and it got more intense before coaches pulled Howard away.
Howard was then ejected from the game.
The Wolverines won the game 79-66 to advance in the tournament.
Here’s video of the Maryland - Michigan game: Juwan Howard got ejected after arguing with Mark Turgeon— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 12, 2021
🎥: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/9fbzkUyO0U
Phil Martelli on what happened in the Michigan / Maryland game: “It’s March.”— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 12, 2021
“Something that he saw didn’t feel right for him,” he said of Juwan Howard. Martelli said there was friction in the first meeting of these teams.