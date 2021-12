ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Juwan Howard was on the field for Michigan's win over Ohio State on Saturday.

Three days later, Michigan's basketball coach talked about embracing Jim Harbaugh during the celebration.

"As I was leaving, I looked over to my right and noticed that was Coach (Harbaugh) and I just wanted to congratulate him," Howard said. “A beautiful time, a great win and an emotional time for everyone.”

