WATCH: Kirk Herbsteit says Michigan's win in 2021 was impressive, but a tough road test looms at Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit closely watched Michigan's win over Ohio State in 2021.

College GameDay was in Ann Arbor for the rivalry game last season, and the ESPN pregame show will be in Columbus this year.

The Wolverines win over the Buckeyes in 2021 had a "different energy," Herbstreit told Brad Galli. He said the victory gives U-M a boost heading into this Saturday, but a tough road challenge lies ahead.

"To eliminate that, and put that same sort of juice on the other side? That to me is one last obstacle," he said.

