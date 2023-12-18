Watch Lions on Dec. 30 special edition of Monday Night Football right here on WXYZ-TV

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions will play their second Monday Night Football game of the season during a MNF special edition on Saturday, December 30, and you can catch the game right here on Channel 7!

The Lions will be taking on the Dallas Cowboys.Sports Director Brad Galli will be heading to Dallas for pre- and post-game coverage.

The game will air right here on WXYZ-TV at 8 p.m., and we'll have a pregame show starting at 7 p.m. hosted by Galli and Jeanna Trotman followed by the NFL Countdown coverage that will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Our Primetime Countdown show will preview the game and highlight the team's exciting season so far.

