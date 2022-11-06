WATCH: Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson picks off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone

DETROIT — Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson intercepted Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter of the game on Sunday. The Michigan graduate picked off the future Hall of Famer on fourth down. Watch the video:

VIDEO: Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson picks off Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in the end zone



