WATCH: Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson picks off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) reacts after intercepting a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 1:55 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 14:13:27-05
DETROIT — Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson intercepted Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter of the game on Sunday. The Michigan graduate picked off the future Hall of Famer on fourth down. Watch the video:
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Morning Newsletter and receive up to date information.