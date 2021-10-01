WATCH: Lucas Raymond scores in Red Wings preseason debut

(WXYZ) -- Forward Lucas Raymond scored in his NHL preseason debut with the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Raymond scored Detroit's second goal of the night 2:29 into the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at Little Caesars Arena.

The No. 4 overall pick in 2020 NHL Draft making an immediate impact pic.twitter.com/CNXv9kvOzT — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 1, 2021

Raymond, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, told reporters following the team's morning skate Thursday that he was "extremely excited" to make his preseason debut with Detroit.