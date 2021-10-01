Watch
WATCH: Lucas Raymond scores in Red Wings preseason debut

Paul Sancya/AP
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) stops a Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) shot in the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 8:44 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 20:44:57-04

(WXYZ) -- Forward Lucas Raymond scored in his NHL preseason debut with the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Raymond scored Detroit's second goal of the night 2:29 into the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at Little Caesars Arena.

Raymond, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, told reporters following the team's morning skate Thursday that he was "extremely excited" to make his preseason debut with Detroit.

