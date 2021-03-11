Menu

WATCH: Matt Manning strikes out Bryce Harper in Tigers loss to Phillies

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning, right, throws a fast ball by Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, left, for a third strike during the fifth inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game in Clearwater, Fla., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Catcher is Jake Rogers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 10:02 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 22:02:59-05

(WXYZ) -- Tigers pitcher Matt Manning struck out Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper on three consecutive pitches in Detroit's 6-4 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Harper was one of Manning's two strikeout victims in two innings of work. Manning also allowed an earned run on three hits, but did not allow a walk.

