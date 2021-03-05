Watch Michigan celebrate its Big Ten title inside the locker room

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 19 points, Hunter Dickinson added 14 and No. 2 Michigan wrapped up the Big Ten title with a 69-50 victory over rival Michigan State.
The Wolverines had a chance to clinch the championship based on winning percentage with a victory in any of their final three games.
A moment to enjoy 💦#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/qe9yenasXM— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 5, 2021
They were blown out by No. 4 Illinois on Tuesday night. But they rebounded with a gritty effort two nights later. Michigan State will finish with a losing conference record for the first time since 1993. Aaron Henry led the Spartans with 14 points.