WATCH: Michigan QB Shea Patterson talks Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 13: Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts to a a Karan Higdon #22 first half touchdown while playing the Wisconsin Badgers on October 13, 2018 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Shea Patterson talked with reporters on Tuesday, ahead of his first experience as a quarterback in the Michigan / Ohio State game.
"This right here is why we play the game. For moments like this, and opportunities like this. I'm so happy I get to do it with this group of guys and for this university," he said.
Watch his full meeting with reporters below or by clicking here
