WATCH: Miguel Cabrera hits 2-run homer in the snow on Opening Day

Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera runs to first during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 2:03 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 14:03:10-04

(WXYZ) — Miguel Cabrera took no time to build up his home run numbers, hitting a 2-run home run during the first inning of Opening Day in the middle of a snowstorm.

With a runner on first and 1-1 count, Cabrera took a high pitch and sent it over the left-field wall, his 350th home run as a Detroit Tiger.

It all happened at the same time a small but heavy snowstorm was blowing over the area.

The snow was so heavy that Cabrera didn't even know he hit a home run, sliding into second base before he realized it went over the wall.

