WATCH: Miguel Cabrera hits career home run No. 498

Paul Sancya/AP
eDetroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 7:55 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 19:55:37-04

DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera is getting closer to one of baseball's most historic marks.

The Tigers slugger hit his 498th career home run during the second inning of Tuesday's game.

Watch it below:

