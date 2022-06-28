Watch Now
WATCH: Mike Tirico talks with Jeanna Trotman about professional golf in Detroit

Posted at 11:50 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 23:50:17-04

Mike Tirico has lived in Michigan for 22 years with his family and he says the Rocket Mortgage Classic is one of his favorite weekends of the summer. The sportscaster caught up with Jeanna Trotman about why the Rocket Mortgage Classic is so important to the city of Detroit and how this tournament is crucial to the PGA Tour's competition with the Saudi-backed LIV tour.

Tirico also emcee'd the RMC media day, as well as the charity tee shot on the 15th hole at Detroit Golf Club.

