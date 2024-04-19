DETROIT — The Athletic senior writer Nick Baumgardner is joining our NFL Draft coverage with Brad Galli on WXYZ Detroit, starting with tonight's Countdown to the Draft show. What three areas could the Lions address in the first round? Watch the video in the player above
WATCH: Previewing Lions first round options with The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner and Brad Galli
Posted at 9:24 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 21:24:29-04
