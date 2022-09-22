WATCH: Red Wings open training camp with new faces, young stars, hunger to grow

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The first day of fall brought the first day of hockey in northern Michigan.
The Red Wings opened training camp in Traverse City on Thursday, beginning practices under new head coach Derek Lalonde.
Hear from Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider, and Lalonde in Brad Galli's report from the first day of camp. Watch the report in the video player
The first day of fall brought the first day of hockey. The Red Wings opened training camp in Traverse City.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 22, 2022
Hear from Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider, and new coach Derek Lalonde in our @WXYZDetroit report: pic.twitter.com/vHoaAUkp9t