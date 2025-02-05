Watch Saturday on Channel 7: Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now, and their next game will be right here on Channel 7.

Coming off of Tuesday night's shootout win over the Seattle Kraken, the Red Wings are on a seven-game winning streak and sit in the top Eastern Conference Wild Card as of Wednesday morning.

Detroit has just one game left before going on a two-week break as the Four Nations Cup begins.

The Red Wings will host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday at 1 p.m. and the game is on Channel 7.

We'll also air the Red Wings' first game after the break as they take on the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 12:30 p.m.