WATCH: Scott Harris says Jeff Greenberg will work in tandem with him to run Tigers

Scott Harris and Jeff Greenberg know each other well, so their new chapter together in Detroit is new but familiar.

Greenberg was the person who literally opened the door for Harris on his first day with the Cubs. They spent almost every day together for seven years with Chicago, and are back together to run the Tigers front office.

“We are going to structure it as a true partnership. We're not going to divide departments up between us," Harris said, introducing his new GM. He said they plan to "work on everything together" running the Tigers.

Brad Galli has more as the new general manager was introduced in the video player above