WATCH: Spencer Torkelson hits 11th HR, Riley Greene hits 12th HR with Erie

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Tigers prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene both homered for Double-A Erie in a 9-4 win over Harrisburg on Sunday.

Torkelson's two-run homer in the first inning was his 11th home run of the season with Erie.

Tork is at it again!



That's @spennyt's 11th home run with the @erie_seawolves this season. pic.twitter.com/z9evFsGA5t — Detroit Tigers Player Development (@RoadtoDetroit) August 8, 2021

Greene's three-run homer in the eighth inning was his 12th home run of the season with Erie.