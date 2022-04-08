WATCH: Spencer Torkelson ready for MLB debut, says CPA parents "wouldn't miss this for the world"

DETROIT — Spencer Torkelson is ready for his MLB debut. His mom and dad are in Detroit too.
"My parents are slammed at work, being accountants. They got a big deadline coming up and they said they wouldn't miss this for the world," he told Brad Galli on Opening Day.
