WATCH: Tarik Skubal strikes out six in Tigers loss to Phillies

(WXYZ) -- Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal struck out six batters in Detroit's 2-0 spring training loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

In addition to the six strikeouts, Skubal gave up a hit and three walks in three scoreless innings.

"It is encouraging," Skubal said. "I got punch-outs from my curveball today, got a couple of those, with my slider, I got two with that, and then with my splitter too. I got a lot of good results."

Joe Jimenez gave up a solo home run to Odubel Herrera and an RBI double to Ronald Torreyes in the fourth inning for both of Philadelphia's runs.

UP NEXT: Detroit visits the Blue Jays Friday after an open date Thursday.