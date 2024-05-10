Watch Now
WATCH: Terrion Arnold gets surprised by his former high school janitor at Lions rookie minicamp

As Terrion Arnold is taking part in the Detroit Lions rookie minicamp as his first official practice with the team since he was drafted, Jeanna Trotman is reuniting him with a friend and mentor.
Posted at 6:33 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 18:33:59-04

Terrion Arnold has a special relationship with Mr. Biggs, his high school janitor. After the draft, Mr. Biggs sent WXYZ reporter Jeanna Trotman an email and it led to a surprise in Allen Park.

Arnold returned to his former high school when he was in college to surprise Biggs with an Alabama jersey. After getting drafted by Detroit, Arnold's jersey was retired by his high school and he got to reunite once again with Biggs, where he gifted him a Lions hat.

Biggs said he fully plans to make the trip to Detroit this fall to see Terrion Arnold play in an NFL game.

