Watch the Detroit Lions Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Channel 7

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are back home next week with a primetime game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Detroit (2-1) will host the Seattle Seahawks (3-0) and the game will air on Channel 7.

The NFL has two Monday Night Football games, so you can only watch the Lions on Channel 7 on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ESPN will broadcast the Tennessee Titans vs. the Miami Dolphins at 7:30 p.m.

WXYZ will also air a pregame show starting at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 7 with coverage ahead of the game.