Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild this Saturday on Channel 7

The Detroit Red Wings are back in action this weekend after a two-week break for the Four Nations Cup.

You can watch the Red Wings vs. the Minnesota Wild at 12:30 p.m. on Channel 7 on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Detroit is coming off its first loss in eight games after the Tampa Bay Lightning beat them 6-3 on Feb. 8. Before that, Detroit has won seven straight games.

The Red Wings still sit in the second Wild Card spot with 61 points, ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets and one point behind the Ottawa Senators. They are also five points back from the third spot in the Atlantic division.