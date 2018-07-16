Watch the top 50 Barry Sanders plays on his 50th birthday
10:19 AM, Jul 16, 2018
(WXYZ) - One of the greatest Detroit Lions players of all time turns 50 on Monday, and in honor of his birthday, the Detroit Lions made a video of the 50 best plays he's made.
Sanders played 10 years for the Lions, racking up 15,269 rushing yards and 99 touchdowns. He had 2,053 yards in the 1997 season at 29 years old. That's good enough for fourth all-time for single-season rushing leaders.
Check out the plays below.
