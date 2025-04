(WXYZ) — The NFL Draft is back as fans across the country wait to see who their favorite team will pick.

The draft is in Green Bay this year and will air on Channel 7 starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 24.

Before that, we'll once again host our Detroit On the Clock special at 7:30 p.m. on April 24.

The Lions have the 28th overall pick in the draft.