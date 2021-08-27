WATCH: Tigers ceremony honors Miguel Cabrera's 500th home run

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Tigers held a mid-game tribute Friday night to honor Miguel Cabrera's 500th career home run.
Following a video tribute, members of Cabrera's family changed the milestone tracker sign at Comerica Park.
History was made on Sunday afternoon. Take a look as the @tigers honor Miguel Cabrera for his monumental achievement. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/WVBKLqm9os— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) August 27, 2021
Tigers fans are taking pictures next to Miguel Cabrera’s 500 home run marker at Comerica Park pic.twitter.com/2fIAezYzt2— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 27, 2021